Moment of Silence Marks 2 Years since Noto Rain Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--People in Ishikawa Prefecture observed a moment of silence Monday for the victims of torrential rains that struck the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in the central Japan prefecture two years ago.

The disaster left 21 people dead.

Flower-offering stands were set up at six locations in the prefecture, including in the cities of Wajima and Suzu. Ishikawa Governor Yukiyoshi Yamano laid flowers at a stand at the prefectural government building in the city of Kanazawa on Monday morning and prayed for the repose of the victims' souls.

"We will listen to the voices of people in the affected areas and work to achieve reconstruction as quickly as possible while staying as close as we can to their needs," the governor said.

In Wajima, where 14-year-old Hanon Kiso, then a third-year student at Wajima Junior High School, and others died in the disaster, residents laid flowers and observed a moment of silence at flower-offering stands set up at three locations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]