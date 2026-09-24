Japan Authorities to Boost Cooperation against Illegal Foreign Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency will boost cooperation with other government divisions to crack down on illegal foreign workers.

Starting as early as October, agency officials will join land ministry inspections of demolition and construction sites.

The land ministry conducts regular patrols of demolition and construction sites. However, its construction-related officials do not have the authority to verify the identities of foreign nationals, even when they are suspected of working illegally.

To address this issue, the Immigration Services Agency will send immigration control officers to participate in these patrols, as these officers have the authority to ask foreign residents to show their residence cards, which they are required to carry under the immigration control and refugee recognition law.

The agency also plans to collaborate with the Environment Ministry, which oversees outdoor storage yards for waste plastics and scrap metal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]