Japan PM Takaichi Leaves for N.Y. to Attend U.N. General Assembly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left Tokyo's Haneda Airport aboard a government plane late Monday for New York to attend a U.N. General Assembly session.

In her first address to the General Assembly's general debate, Takaichi plans to explain that Japan is drawing up an economic and energy cooperation plan for Gulf countries in light of the situation in the Middle East, and express her country's commitment to contributing to the stability of global energy supplies.

Takaichi is also set to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, hoping to align their views on China ahead of a U.S.-China summit.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo before her departure, Takaichi said she wants to use her U.N. speech to "express Japan's determination to exercise leadership" in strengthening supply chains, including those for energy, and responding to technological innovation such as artificial intelligence.

The cooperation plan for Gulf countries was conveyed to Saudi Arabia and Oman when Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visited the two countries in the latter half of August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]