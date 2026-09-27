Tokyo's Ginza Marks 20 Years of Urban Beekeeping

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A project to raise honeybees in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district has marked the 20th anniversary this year, with the annual honey harvest soaring to 2.8 tons from the initial 150 kilograms.

Designed to foster harmony between cities and nature, the project has had many followers nationwide. It is seen as a model for urban beekeeping.

"I hope the project will prompt people to give a thought about the urban environment," a project member said.

In March 2006, volunteers set up three hives on the roof of an 11-story building in Ginza. Now about 50 hives sit on rooftops in Ginza and the nearby Otemachi business district, housing 500,000 to 600,000 bees.

Members of the project harvest honey from April to the end of July. About 2.8 tons were collected last year, and some of the honey is sold online and used in local department stores and restaurants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]