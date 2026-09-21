Japan DPFP Leader Tamaki to Visit Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People, will visit Ukraine on Monday, his office said.

Tamaki will be the first leader of a Japanese opposition party to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

He will meet with senior Ukrainian government officials and exchange views on the situation in the country as well as assistance for its recovery and reconstruction.

Tamaki will visit Poland on Tuesday and hold talks with Polish government officials and others on the regional situation and support for Ukraine.

He will return to Japan on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]