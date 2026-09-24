Many Moon-Themed Foods Rolled Out ahead of "Tsukimi" Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Many restaurant chains, food makers and convenience store operators in Japan are offering new seasonal food products featuring eggs made to resemble a full moon ahead of the "tsukimi" mid-autumn moon-viewing season.

This year's mid-autumn moon, which takes place on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, falls on Friday. Drawing on the traditional Japanese custom of giving thanks for the autumn harvest while admiring the full moon, companies are rolling out a variety of sales campaigns as well as holding themed events.

Family restaurant operator Denny's Japan Co. launched its first tsukimi-themed fair on Sept. 3, offering eight related menu items, including black Chinese noodles over garlic rice with an egg yolk and its mainstay rice gratin topped with hamburger steak and curry sauce and served with a sunny-side-up egg.

Confectionery maker Lotte Co. released in early September a limited-time variety of "Yukimi Daifuku" ice cream wrapped in mochi rice cake, with the mochi colored in yellow to resemble a full moon.

The company will hold an event from Friday to Sunday in which visitors can enjoy ice cream tasting and mochi pounding while viewing a giant moon recreated indoors in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. The event is expected to draw about 5,000 people over the three days, according to a public relations official of parent company Lotte Holdings Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]