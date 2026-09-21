Japan Takes Golds in Swimming, Karate at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan won gold medals in swimming and karate at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, with Shin Ohashi sharing the men's 100-meter breaststroke title and Kakeru Nishiyama winning the men's individual kata.

Seventeen-year-old Ohashi clocked 58.64 seconds to tie China's Dong Zhihao for first place on the third day of the first Japan-hosted summer Asian Games in 32 years.

Japan's team of Tatsuya Murasa, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Kazusa Kuroda and Tomoyuki Matsushita set a national record of 7 minutes, 1.05 seconds in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay, but finished behind China to take silver.

Mio Narita won bronze in the women's 200-meter individual medley.

Nishiyama's victory gave Japan its third consecutive gold in the men's individual kata of karate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]