N. Korea Claims Successful Test of New Weapon

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Missile Administration successfully tested on Sunday a new weapon that is significantly important for advancing the country's weapons system technology, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday.

Japanese and South Korean authorities confirmed Sunday that two short-range ballistic missiles were fired in the day toward the Sea of Japan from around Wonsan in the eastern North Korean province of Kangwon.

The KCNA's announcement is believed to be pointing to the launches.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who inspected the test firsthand, said that it unquestionably demonstrated the country's advanced defense technology and represented a clear renewal in the modernization of its military power, according to the news agency.

Kim was also quoted as saying that the test was very meaningful for North Korea's war readiness and the development of its military power, and that the success will be an incurable headache and an unbearable baptism for enemies of the nation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]