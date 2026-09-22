Nissan to Launch Hybrid SUV in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that it will shortly launch a hybrid version of the Rogue SUV model equipped with its e-Power technology in the U.S. market.

It will be the first time for the major Japanese automaker to release a vehicle with the e-Power hybrid system in the United States.

The new Rogue release comes at a time when demand for hybrid vehicles is growing against the backdrop of higher gasoline prices and the receding popularity of electric vehicles in the United States.

The conventional e-Power system has been considered unsuitable in the U.S. market because fuel efficiency tends to deteriorate when vehicles equipped with the system drive long distances at high speeds.

A new, third-generation e-Power system, which features improved fuel efficiency during high-speed driving and quieter operation, is used for the new Rogue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]