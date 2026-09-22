7 Die, 5 Missing in Heavy Rain in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--A total of seven people have been confirmed dead in the eastern Japan prefectures of Kanagawa and Chiba by 8 p.m. Tuesday, due mainly to landslides caused by heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the year, according to authorities.

Five other people are missing in the prefectures, both adjacent to Tokyo.

The Kanagawa and Chiba prefectural governments asked for the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces units, and are searching for the missing people in cooperation with police officers and firefighters.

According to the Chiba prefectural government, a 51-year-old man who was operating a heavy machine to remove collapsed earth and sand in the city of Sodegaura fell unconscious after falling from a cliff with the vehicle and died later.

In the city of Sanmu, Chiba, a house collapsed due to a landslide. A woman in her 70s was transported to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]