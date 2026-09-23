Japan's Takaichi, Trump Confirm Ties Ahead of U.S.-China Talks

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed their countries' strong ties ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Thursday.

In their 35-minute talks, Takaichi, who is on a U.S. trip, and Trump agreed to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance further through enhanced cooperation in economic security, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.

Meanwhile, Takaichi raised the issue of the International Criminal Court, under attack from Trump, who has called on member states to quit The Hague-based body.

At a press conference following the meeting, Takaichi stated, "We exchanged views on various China-related issues in a timely manner, taking into account the U.S.-China summit."

"It's important that U.S.-China relations contribute to the stability of the international community, including Japan," she added. Regarding the ICC, she only said, "We had a frank exchange" based on Japan's consistent support for the court.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]