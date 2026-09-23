Japan's Takaichi Stresses Support for ICC in U.N. Speech

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday emphasized her country's consistent support for the International Criminal Court in her first General Debate speech to the U.N. General Assembly since taking office last October.

"Japan will continue to contribute to the maintenance and development of a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Takaichi said. But she did not mention the sanctions against ICC President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, launched by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

In response to the tense international situation, Japan is striving to make supply chains more resilient, strengthen cooperation for peace and stability and maintain and develop the international order, Takaichi said.

She said that Japan is developing economic and energy cooperation plans for Gulf states in the Middle East. Meanwhile, she remarked, "Concerns about arbitrary export restrictions are growing throughout the international community." She apparently had China in mind.

Takaichi called for solidarity to maintain and strengthen the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty regime. Showing worries about the spread of nuclear and missile-related technologies through increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Takaichi underlined that "the security of the Indo-Pacific and the Euro-Atlantic is inseparable."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]