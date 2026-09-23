Zelenskyy Likely Shows Hope for Military Support from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apparently expressed hope for military support from Japan during his first face-to-face meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New York on Tuesday.

In their 20-minute meeting, Takaichi conveyed her country's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, still battling Russia's invasion, in cooperation with the international community.

"It's important for countries to unite to support Ukraine in order to realize a just and lasting peace as soon as possible," Takaichi said. "Japan stands with Ukraine. This policy will not change."

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Japan's support for Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

The two leaders are also believed to have discussed security cooperation. After the meeting, Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter, "We discussed areas where we can help each other."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]