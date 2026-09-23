Japan's Mitsunaga Wins Asian Games Gold in Men's Butterfly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Shoon Mitsunaga set a national record of 50.56 seconds to win the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly at the Asian Games in Japan on Wednesday.

On the fifth day of the 20th edition of the quadrennial multisport event, held in venues mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, fencer Yuka Ueno earned gold in the women's individual foil competition.

In the men's artistic gymnastics team event, Japan finished second, although it sought to gain the title for the first time in three tournaments. China took the crown for the third consecutive time. In the women's team event, Japan also ended second, only after China.

Toshikazu Yamanishi, the world record holder in the men's half-marathon race walk, won a silver medal, while in the equestrian team eventing, Japan took silver.

In soft tennis, Rena Tenma won the women's singles, while Toshiki Uematsu claimed the men's singles title.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]