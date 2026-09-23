3 More Confirmed Dead in Japan after Typhoon Dujuan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Three more people had been newly confirmed dead in the eastern Japan prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa by Wednesday afternoon after heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the year, caused flooding and landslides.

The death toll from the typhoon had thus risen to 10 as of 6:30 p.m., while four other people were missing. Members of the Self-Defense Forces, the prefectural police and local fire authorities continued their search operations.

In Chiba, a resident of Inzai in his 60s was newly confirmed dead after a passerby made an emergency call about a submerged vehicle on a flooded road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found near the vehicle and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In Chiba's Kamogawa, a missing man in his 70s caught in a landslide was found and later confirmed dead, while another missing man, in his 60s, remained unaccounted for. It also emerged that a man in his 70s living in Nagara was missing, possibly hit by a landslide while driving a vehicle.

Embankments breached at two locations around Inbanuma, a major lake in northern Chiba, causing flooding in Narita and Sakae.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]