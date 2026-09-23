Japan PM Takaichi Eager for Passage of Tax Cut Bill

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi early Wednesday expressed her eagerness for the passage of legislation to lower the 8 pct consumption tax rate for food to 1 pct for two years.

"I want to achieve results by enacting laws familiar to the people" during the extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, expected to start on Oct. 5, Takaichi said of the tax cut legislation at a press conference to wrap up her trip to New York.

She also announced a plan to submit legislation to diversify oil procurement channels.

It is uncertain whether the tax cut legislation will pass the Diet without a hitch, because the ruling coalition led by her Liberal Democratic Party is a minority in the Senate, previously called the House of Councillors.

"We sincerely hope to discuss with opposition parties and form broad-based cooperation in areas where we can agree, in order to advance policies," Takaichi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]