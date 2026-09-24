21 Yrs Sought for Defendant in Mito Manicurist Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors sought a 21-year prison term Thursday for a man accused of murdering his former girlfriend, a pregnant manicurist, in the city of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, late last year.

The defense argued that prison terms of around 17 years are common in many similar cases. The verdict is scheduled to be handed down to Takumi Ouchi, the 29-year-old defendant, on Wednesday.

In the closing argument at Mito District Court, the prosecution said that Ouchi, unable to accept the breakup and her refusal to have contact with him, "came to think that he could start over by killing and erasing her from this world." Criticizing the defendant's "selfish and unreasonable motives," the prosecution highlighted the premeditated nature of the crime, citing his preparation of a hammer as a weapon, as well as the brutality as at least 48 wounds were inflicted on the 31-year-old victim, Haruka Komatsumoto.

The defense argued that Ouchi was aware of his abnormality and had been planning to consult a doctor, saying that he "was struggling to stop himself" and was "not a ruthless murderer."

It also claimed that while the victim was pregnant, "the fetus was part of the mother's body, and it is not permissible to evaluate the pregnancy more seriously in sentencing."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]