ANA Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Naha Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--An All Nippon Airways plane carrying 152 passengers made an emergency landing at Naha Airport in Japan's southernmost Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday night due to a possible engine malfunction.

Three of the passengers suffered minor injuries such as scratches, ANA said.

After the Boeing 737-800 jet left the airport for the southwestern prefecture of Saga, an indicator showed about 20 minutes after takeoff that the oil temperature in the right engine was abnormally high, according to ANA and other sources.

The aircraft shut down the right engine, returned to Naha Airport and landed shortly after 10 p.m. An emergency evacuation was carried out on the taxiway. No fire or smoke was observed. The airline and others are investigating the exact cause.

The transport ministry has classified the case as a serious incident that could have led to an accident. Three aircraft accident investigators appointed on Thursday will be dispatched to the airport on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]