Families Ask Trump to Raise Abduction Issue in Possible Kim Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea urged the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to raise the abduction issue if the president holds a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea and a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers met with senior National Security Council official Ivan Kanapathy and others in Washington.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Takuya Yokota, head of the families' association and the younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted to North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13, called for the prompt, simultaneous return of all abductees. He stressed that Kim should make a courageous decision.

Yokota said he showed U.S. officials photographs of his sister and told them that he wanted them to understand the reality of how ordinary lives had been taken away by the abductions.

The U.S. side said it would continue to support the immediate resolution of the abduction issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]