Japan Police Urged to Analyze "Tokuryu" Smartphones Remotely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel under Japan's National Police Agency in a proposal compiled Thursday called for an early introduction of remote analysis of smartphones used by members of "tokuryu" loosely organized anonymous criminal groups.

The panel highlighted the need for new measures to prevent damage related to crimes by tokuryu groups. The NPA plans to submit a bill to revise the police duties execution law to an extraordinary parliamentary session seen to be convened early next month, after working out details of the proposed remote analysis.

For special fraud and robberies, tokuryu groups use highly confidential communication apps featuring functions such as encryption and automatic deletion of messages. Up until now, conventional investigation methods, such as wiretapping, have been unable to reveal the crime situation involving tokuryu organizations, and it is therefore difficult to identify high-ranking members and targets of the crimes.

The proposed measure will involve obtaining information by remotely operating smartphones believed to belong to tokuryu masterminds and breaking down anonymity.

Specifically, police will first identify such smartphones through investigations and then obtain court warrants, access the devices, gain intelligence on crime plans, such as potential victims, and prevent both the crimes and damage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]