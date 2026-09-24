Foreign Min. Motegi Calls for Safe Navigation in Middle East Straits

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, at a foreign ministers' meeting on maritime safety in New York on Wednesday, highlighted the importance of free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Middle East.

Motegi said that the collection of passage fees in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable, and noted the need for the entire international community to discuss the situation in the strait.

The Japanese foreign chief also explained his country's position of promoting the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

Keeping in mind China's moves in the East and South China seas, Motegi expressed opposition to attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. He also urged China to abide by a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that rejected its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The meeting was co-chaired by Japan, Canada and others and attended by 53 countries and organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]