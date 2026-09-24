Japan's Ohashi Rewrites 200-Meter Breaststroke World Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shin Ohashi won gold in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, setting a new world record of 2:04.83.

The17-year-old, who also won the men's 100m breaststroke at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, said: "I was very happy to see the word 'WR' (world record) next to my time. It was a bit too fast."

Among other Japanese swimmers, Kotomi Kato won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke. Kaito Tabuchi finished second in the men's 800m freestyle, setting a new Japanese record of 7:43.86. Shoon Mitsunaga finished second in the men's 50m butterfly.

In the men's team table tennis final, Japan beat China 3-2, earning its first gold medal in this event in 60 years.

In fencing, Koki Kano secured his second consecutive victory in the men's epee individual. Misaki Emura clinched gold in the women' sabre individual.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]