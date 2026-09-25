Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Quake-Hit Kumamoto on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday to meet with people affected by a powerful earthquake in July, according to a plan approved by the government at a cabinet meeting Friday.

In their one-day trip, the Imperial couple will visit areas in the cities of Yatsushiro and Uki and the town of Hikawa, which were hit hard by the July 28 quake.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and the Empress will arrive at Kumamoto Airport on a special flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning.

After receiving a briefing from Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura on the earthquake damage, they are scheduled to fly to Yatsushiro aboard a Self-Defense Force helicopter in the afternoon.

They are expected to meet with people affected by the disaster and those involved in relief efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]