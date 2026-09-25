Japan to Launch National Disaster Management Agency Nov. 2

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will launch the National Disaster Management Agency on Nov. 2 to serve as the government's command center for disaster preparedness and response, minister for disaster management Goshi Hosono said Friday.

The agency will substantially expand the Cabinet Office's existing disaster management division, covering preparedness in normal times and coordinating responses from the onset of disasters through recovery and reconstruction.

The agency, directly under the cabinet and headed by the prime minister, will formulate basic disaster management policies, devise plans for responding to large-scale disasters and coordinate responses across government ministries and agencies.

A disaster management minister will have the authority to issue recommendations to ministries and agencies, which will be required to respect them.

In addition to the agency's headquarters, the government plans to establish two regional bureaus in fiscal 2027 or later to prepare for major earthquakes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]