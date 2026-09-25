Trump Says U.S. Trade Tough due to Weak Yen: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday U.S. President Donald Trump told her at their meeting in New York on Tuesday that U.S. trade has been tough due to the yen's depreciation.

In response, the prime minister said to the U.S. leader that the undervaluation of the yen is a problem in general terms, she told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Takaichi said that the two leaders did not discuss monetary and fiscal issues at the bilateral summit.

She said: "There is no change in the Takaichi administration's stance. We will achieve a strong economy and fiscal sustainability at the same time under the banner of responsible and proactive public finances."

Earlier on Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that Trump expressed concern over the yen's falls at the meeting with Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]