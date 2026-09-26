2 Japanese Skateboarders Win Gold at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese skateboarders Mizuho Hasegawa and Izuru Nagahara, both 15, won gold in the women's and men's park events, respectively, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday.

In swimming, Kodai Nishiono, 23, won the gold medal in the men's 200-meter backstroke. Shin Ohashi, 17, who has already earned gold in the men's 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke events, finished third in the 50-meter race.

In artistic gymnastics, Aiko Sugihara, 27, became the first Japanese to win gold in the women's floor exercise. She clinched the women's all-around gold on Tuesday.

In the men's foil fencing team final, Japan defeated Hong Kong, claiming its first title in three tournaments. In the women's 3x3 basketball final, Japan beat the Philippines 21-11 to win its first gold medal.

In athletics, Japan's Misaki Morota, 27, bagged the women's pole vault gold with a new national record of 4.55 meters, 4 centimeters better than the previous record marked by herself. Yuri Tanaka, 24, became the first Japanese to win the women's heptathlon gold.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]