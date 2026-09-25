Uzbek Delivery Worker Arrested for Molesting Tokyo Girl

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested an Uzbek food delivery worker on suspicion of committing indecent acts against an elementary school girl who answered the door.

Muminov Dilshod Komiljonovich, a 45-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, allegedly hugged and kissed the girl aged 10 or over at an apartment in the Japanese capital’s Setagaya Ward around 5 p.m. July 5, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect admitted to the allegations, saying that he could not hold himself back because the girl was his favorite type, the police said.

The girl was alone at home when the man came to deliver the food her parent had ordered. She made an emergency police call to report the incident.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]