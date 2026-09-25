Japan Tops 2026 Travel, Tourism Development Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan retook the top spot among 110 economies in the World Economic Forum's 2026 Travel and Tourism Development Index rankings, released on Friday.

Japan was followed by the United States in second place, Spain in third, Australia in fourth, and France in fifth, according to the WEF report.

The Asian country had fallen to third place in the previous 2024 rankings, after ranking first in 2021.

The latest report noted Japan's strong cultural resources, improved transportation infrastructure, and progress in dispersing visitors beyond major tourist destinations amid the fight against overtourism following a surge in foreign visitors.

"By extending its visitor base and encouraging more travel beyond major tourism centers, the country has reduced concentration risk while continuing to achieve record tourism performance," the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]