Japan Court Finds Ban on Minors' Election Campaigns Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ruled Friday that a public offices election law provision that prohibits minors from conducting campaigning activities on their own and imposes penalties on violators is unconstitutional.

Presiding Judge Mizuho Ebi said that the provision "violates the Constitution, which stipulates freedom of expression."

The court rejected the four plaintiffs' damages claim against the Japanese government, however, on the basis that it cannot be said the violation of rights was obvious when the provision was enforced.

This was the first lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the provision, introduced in 1952. Violators would face imprisonment of up to 12 months or a fine of up to 300,000 yen.

"It's difficult to recognize that the government specifically examined what kind of harmful effects would occur if minors participate in election campaigns," Ebi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]