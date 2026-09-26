NTT Docomo to Raise Monthly Fees in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. will increase monthly fees for over 50 rate plans by 110 to 550 yen starting Dec. 1, affecting over 30 million subscribers, or about 75 pct of its total.

Higher electricity and labor costs and increased capital investment to improve the communication environment for its networks will be reflected in the new rates. This marks the first price increase affecting existing plans.

For its mainstay "eximo" plan, the lowest price before the discount will rise by 550 yen to 5,115 yen, according to an announcement Friday.

The fee structure for the "ahamo" discount plans will also change. The minimum data communication capacity will increase from 30 gigabytes to 40 gigabytes, while the monthly fee will go up from 2,970 yen to 3,135 yen.

NTT Docomo will raise fees "to provide stable and high-quality services," Senior Executive Vice President Takeshi Saito told a press conference Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]