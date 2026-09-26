Japan Confused by Trump Calling China WWII Ally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seeking clarity on Thursday's U.S.-China summit after U.S. President Donald Trump referred to China as an ally during World War II.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling Trump for a direct briefing on the summit, as the president's remark caused confusion within the Japanese government.

"I won't comment on every word in exchanges between third countries," Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo on Friday.

Trump made the remark during a welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. Xi said that the United States and China stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against Japanese militarist aggression.

In an apparent response to Xi's comment, Takaichi said: "Despite the war, Japan and the United States reconciled and deepened their relations. Now, we can trust each other as allies with very strong bonds."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]