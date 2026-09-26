Parent of Junglia Okinawa Theme Park Logs 17-B.-Yen Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The parent company of the operator of the Junglia Okinawa theme park in Okinawa Prefecture has reported a net loss of 17.3 billion yen for its first business year since the park opened in July 2025.

Japan Entertainment Holdings, the parent company, ran into severe financial difficulties in the year that ended in June 2026, making it necessary to take drastic measures to improve the business.

In a general meeting of shareholders in Naha, the capital of Japan's southernmost prefecture, on Friday, the company explained its financial situation and future business plans.

The loss "will not affect our services provided to customers or various contracts and transactions with other companies," CEO Takeshi Kato said in a statement. "We will continue to operate as usual."

Junglia, straddling the village of Nakijin and the city of Nago, was planned by Katana Inc., a marketing company based in the city of Osaka, western Japan. Katana President and CEO Tsuyoshi Morioka is known for his role in revitalizing the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]