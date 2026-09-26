U.S. Sec. Bessent Says Strong Yen Desired in Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that he and Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama discussed the desirability of a strong yen in online talks.

"We discussed the desirability of a strong yen that reflects Japan's strong economic fundamentals," Bessent said in an X post, describing their talks as "productive."

He said the discussions built on Tuesday's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and reflected strong Japan-U.S. ties.

Katayama earlier said that Trump expressed concern about the yen's depreciation during his meeting with Takaichi.

Bessent's post said that he and Katayama also discussed "the importance of staying in close communication on currency markets."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]