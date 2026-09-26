U.S. Seeks Mexico Probe into Yokohama Rubber Plant Labor Rights

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday that it has asked the Mexican government to investigate alleged labor rights violations at a Yokohama Rubber Co. tire plant in Coahuila.

The USTR's office said a Mexican labor union had alleged that workers at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mexico SA de CV involved in union activities were treated unequally, with their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining being denied.

Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, the USTR directed the U.S. Treasury secretary to suspend liquidation of entries of goods from the plant.

The USTR also asked Mexico to seek remedies within 45 days of the request if its government confirms that workers' rights were violated.

In a statement, the USTR's office mentioned that Yokohama Rubber closed its plant in Virginia in March, laying off about 600 U.S. workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]