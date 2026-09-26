Japan's Yamashita Wins Men's Marathon Gold at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese runner Ichitaka Yamashita won the gold medal in the men's marathon event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 49 seconds.

Mikuni Yada, also representing Japan, earned the bronze medal in the women's marathon event, clocking 2 hours, 27 minutes, 56 seconds.

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