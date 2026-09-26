U.S. Govt Paper Also Calls China WWII Ally

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. White House has released a fact sheet on the results of Thursday's summit with China, calling the Asian country a World War II ally in line with a recent remark by President Donald Trump.

"The two leaders recalled that (the) United States and China were allies in World War II and fought side by side to win the war," said the fact sheet on the summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The paper was released Friday.

Trump had referred to China as an ally during the war in a welcoming ceremony for Xi on Thursday.

But the fact sheet also highlighted the importance of U.S. military bases in Japan, saying, "Since World War II, the United States' forward military presence has preserved a Free and Open Indo-Pacific contributing to generations of American prosperity."

With this statement, Washington may have tried to show consideration for Japan even while it has taken a conciliatory stance toward China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]