Japan's Takaichi Confirms Cooperation with Trump over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that their countries will continue working together to address China-related issues including economic security and defense.

In a 20-minute telephone conversation, Takaichi received a direct explanation from Trump regarding the results of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Takaichi and Trump had met in person in New York just Tuesday. By holding talks with Trump again so soon, Takaichi apparently aims to counter China's efforts to drive a wedge between Japan and the United States.

After the call, Takaichi told reporters at the prime minister's office that there was a "detailed explanation." Without disclosing specifics, she stated, "The two summits in a week show the strength of the bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance."

A White House fact sheet on the U.S.-China summit said, "The two leaders recalled that (the) United States and China were allies in World War II and fought side by side to win the war."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]