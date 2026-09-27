Turkish-Japanese Tech University to Open in Ankara in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Turkish governments will open Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University, or TJU, in Ankara in October to train experts who can play core roles in fields such as artificial intelligence and earthquake disasters.

Japan aims to develop educational, scientific and technological cooperation with Turkey into a strategic partnership that includes security.

Turkey lies at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The Japanese Foreign Ministry calls it "a geopolitically important large country in the region."

The country is a member of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging countries and is traditionally friendly to Japan.

The establishment of TJU was agreed in 2013 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, currently president.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]