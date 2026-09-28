Beer Makers Prep for Battle as Japan Unifies Liquor Taxes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese beer companies are revamping flagship products and reclassifying quasi-beer items as beer as they prepare for intensifying competition following Thursday's unification of liquor taxes on beer and related products.

As the tax rate change will narrow the price differences among beer, "happoshu" quasi-beer products and beer-like beverages known as third-segment beer, demand is expected to shift back to beer, analysts said.

Beer and related products are currently classified into three categories based chiefly on the ratio of malt content, with beer having the highest tax rate so far.

The tax rates have been gradually revised since 2020. Beginning Thursday, the tax on beer will decrease by about 9 yen per 350-milliliter can, while the tax on happoshu and third-segment products will increase by about 7 yen. These changes are expected to be reflected in retail prices.

As many consumers are expected to shift back to beer, Asahi Breweries Ltd. has revamped its mainstay Super Dry beer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]