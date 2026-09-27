Japan Marks 12th Anniversary of Mount Ontake Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Otaki, Nagano Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held Sunday in the village of Otaki, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, for the victims of the eruption of Mount Ontake that occurred 12 years ago, leaving 58 people dead and five missing.

The event at Matsubara Sports Park was co-hosted by Otaki and the town of Kiso in the same prefecture. About 60 people attended, including bereaved families and locals.

Participants offered silent prayers at 11:52 a.m., the time of the eruption, and placed white chrysanthemums on the flower offering table.

Bereaved families filed a damages lawsuit against the national and Nagano prefectural governments, claiming that hikers were killed or injured because the Japan Meteorological Agency failed to raise the alert level appropriately. But the Supreme Court dismissed the case in January.

The agency's director-general attended the ceremony for the first time in 11 years and stated, "We will make constant efforts to provide more accurate information."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]