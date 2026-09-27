Japan's Fukube Wins Asian Games Gold in 100-Meter Hurdles

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mako Fukube won the gold medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, finishing in 12.74 seconds, while Hayato Katsuki claimed gold in the men's marathon race walk.

On the ninth day of the 20th edition of the quadrennial multisport event, Fukube was followed by national record holder Hitomi Nakajima, who was 0.04 second behind.

Another gold medal winner was Yuma Maruyama, who claimed victory in the men's decathlon.

Javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi earned silver in the women's event, while in the men's 110-meter hurdles, Rachid Muratake took second place.

In BMX freestyle, Rimu Nakamura won gold in the men's park event, while Kaede Ozawa earned silver. In the women's park competition, Miharu Ozawa ranked second.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]