Japanese Film "Muyou no Hito" Wins Int'l Critics Award

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese novelist Maha Harada's "Muyou no Hito" (In My Father's Room) has received the International Federation of Film Critics Award during a film festival in northern Spain.

The first film directed by Harada missed the top prize at the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival, whose award ceremony took place Saturday. But her work won the independent award granted in parallel with festival prizes.

"Muyou no Hito," based on a short story by Harada, focuses on a woman who receives a key delivered to the art museum where she works. The key leads the main character, played by actor Yu Aoi, to learn about her late father's final years.

The film will be released in Japan next January.

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