Typhoon Surigae Likely to Travel near Izu Island Chain Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Surigae will likely travel in a northeasterly direction near the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, on Thursday after moving over waters south of the Shikoku western and Tokai central Japan regions between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The 26th typhoon of the year may approach Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, and the Kanto eastern region, which includes the Japanese capital, on Thursday if it veers off in a northerly direction.

The typhoon recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 32.4 meters per second on Kitadaitojima, an island in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, at 7:55 a.m. Monday.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the typhoon moved east-northeast at 15 kilometers per hour over waters about 160 kilometers north-northeast of Minamidaitojima, another Okinawa island.

It had a central pressure of 955 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 65 meters per second.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]