Precipitation in Central Tokyo Ties Longest Record of 33 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Precipitation was observed in Central Tokyo for 33 consecutive days from Aug. 27 through Monday, due in part to rains brought by fronts and typhoons, tying the record for the longest such spell since statistics were first compiled in 1886, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency’s observation point for Tokyo, located in Kitanomaru Park in the Japanese capital’s Chiyoda Ward, had the same number of consecutive days with precipitation as in 2019, when precipitation continued from June 27 through July 29, the agency said.

Consecutive precipitation tends to occur in the rainy season, and it is rare to observe a long spell of rain from late summer to autumn, the agency said.

Precipitation in central Tokyo may break the record as rain is expected to continue in the capital, excluding its islands, until Thursday.

The count of consecutive days of precipitation includes days when the daily rainfall is less than 0.5 millimeter and is displayed as “0.0 millimeter” on the agency’s website.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]