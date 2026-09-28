Higashiyama to Step Down as Chief of Talent Firm Smile-Up.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of Japanese talent agency Smile-Up. Inc., formerly Johnny & Associates Inc., said Monday that he will step down from his position.

Lawyer Masayuki Yamada, chief compliance officer at Smile-Up., will take over as president, effective Thursday, after Higashiyama's term expires. Julie Keiko Fujishima, Higashiyama's predecessor, will remain a representative director.

Higashiyama became president of Johnny & Associates in 2023 following a sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa. That year, Johnny & Associates changed its name to Smile-Up. and handed over its talent management business to a new firm to focus solely on operations related to compensating sexual abuse victims.

Smile-Up. said that the decision to replace its president comes as the company faces an increasing need for legal procedures and professional judgment in proceeding with the compensation.

"This does not mean that we will put an end to relief for victims," Higashiyama said at a press conference in Tokyo, referring to the change of presidency. "We will fully compensate for the damage done until the last person."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]