Mister Donut Re-enters Chinese Market after 7 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Duskin Co. on Monday opened a Mister Donut outlet in Shanghai, returning to the Chinese market after a hiatus of some seven years.

The company withdrew from mainland China in 2019.

The new take-away outlet is located in a shopping mall in the city. In addition to regular items, products exclusive for the Shanghai store are available, including banana-flavored doughnuts that are popular among locals.

Duskin decided to launch the outlet in anticipation of brisk demand as the market and the environment are ready, a public relations official said. A local company operates the store under a franchise contract, while Duskin will provide necessary know-how.

A 44-year-old corporate worker who lined up for an hour said she bought strawberry-flavored doughnuts and that she will eat them with her child.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]