Japan's Nakai, Hatakeyama Win BMX Racing Gold at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Asuma Nakai and Sae Hatakeyama won cycling BMX racing gold medals in the men's and women's events, respectively, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday.

Nakai, who clinched the top podium spot for the second consecutive Asian Games, said that he felt the pressure of the quadrennial event being held at his home nation. "I'm delighted (at winning the gold medal) and feel liberated," he said.

Hyoga Kiuchi finished behind compatriot Nakai in second.

Hatakeyama, who became the first Japanese to clinch gold for the women's event at the Asian Games, said, "I wanted to win at all costs because the competition was held in Japan."

In track and field, Ryuji Miura brought Japan its first gold medal in 28 years in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing with an Asian Games record in his first-ever appearance at the event. "I managed to run in the way I wanted to and held on to win," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]