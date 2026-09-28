Japan Panel Starts Talks on Boosting Intelligence Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday held the first meeting of an expert panel on strengthening intelligence capabilities, initiating discussions on formulating a national intelligence strategy.

Discussions at the panel will also focus on anti-espionage legislation, such as a foreign interference prevention law, and the establishment of a proposed external intelligence agency.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that cooperation among China, North Korea and Russia has deepened and threats have been increasing, including the acquisition of advanced technologies by foreign intelligence agents, cyberattacks targeting classified information in both the public and private sectors and the spread of false information.

"It is essential to enhance intelligence capabilities in order to thoroughly protect the safety of our citizens and our national interests," Takaichi said.

The prime minister also said the government will work to strengthen measures to prevent undue foreign interference and enhance its external intelligence capabilities. She said the government plans to formulate and publish a national intelligence strategy outlining medium- to long-term guidelines for the country's intelligence activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]