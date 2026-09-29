Trial of AI Robot for Visually Impaired People Shown in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Mori Building Co. and others showcased a demonstration in Tokyo on Monday of a suitcase-shaped robot equipped with artificial intelligence that can guide visually impaired people.

The trial at the Toranomon Hills complex will run throughout October. It comprises two courses--one that guides people with impaired vision through indoor and outdoor areas and another allowing any visitor to try out the device.

The robot is being developed mainly by the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, also known as Miraikan, with the aim of eventually offering it as a rental service.

"I hope the project will bring us closer to the dream of being able to walk around town independently," said museum director Chieko Asakawa, who has impaired vision herself.

The robot is equipped with sensors and cameras to detect walls and obstacles and help users move safely.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]