Fujigaki Named University of Tokyo's 1st Female President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo said Monday that it has selected Yuko Fujigaki, a 64-year-old professor, as its next president, making her the first woman to lead the university.

Her six-year term will begin on April 1 next year, succeeding incumbent President Teruo Fujii.

Fujigaki graduated from the university's College of Arts and Sciences in 1985 and became a professor at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in 2010.

She specializes in science and technology studies and scientometrics. She has served as an adviser to the university president and as an executive vice president.

The university said its president selection and oversight committee chose Fujigaki after comprehensively considering interviews, statements of intent by candidates and the results of a vote, based on criteria for the university's next president that had been announced in advance, including high integrity and ethical standards, outstanding academic knowledge, an international perspective and the ability to execute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]